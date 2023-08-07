Alexa
Reservoirs in southern Taiwan continue to refill after typhoon rains

Zengwen Reservoir rebounds from 11% capacity in March to over 50% on Monday

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/07 10:18
Zengwen Reservoir pictured on Monday, Aug. 7. (CNA photo)

Zengwen Reservoir pictured on Monday, Aug. 7. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservoirs across Taiwan continue to fill as the rain brought by Typhoon Khanun has filled Taiwan’s largest reservoir to more than 50%, after it dipped as low as 11% earlier this year.

As of Monday morning (Aug. 7), Zengwen Reservoir in Chiayi County was at 51.8% capacity, after water levels began rising during Typhoon Doksuri. LTN reports that 140 million cubic meters have been replenished over the past three days alone.

Most other reservoirs, particularly in Taiwan’s north, remain upwards of 90% full. Currently, only Chiayi and Tainan have restrictions on water use, with reduced water pressure.

Looking at the other southern reservoirs, the Wushantou Reservoir in Tainan is stable at more than 70% full, while the Nanhua Reservoir, also in Tainan, is at 100% capacity. Renyitan and Lantan Reservoirs in Chiayi are both over 96% full.

Taiwan's reservoirs continue to fill after typhoon rains. (CNA, Water Resources Agency image)
