Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 6) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 7).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four Chengdu J-10 combat jets, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and two Sukhoi Su-30 jet fighters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-9 plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane also entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 72 military aircraft and 52 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 12 out of 24 PLA aircraft. (MND image)