Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/07 09:52
Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)

Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 6) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 7).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four Chengdu J-10 combat jets, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and two Sukhoi Su-30 jet fighters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-9 plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane also entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 72 military aircraft and 52 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nationFlight paths of 12 out of 24 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country
2023/08/05 12:07
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around nation
2023/08/04 11:04
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation
2023/08/03 10:23
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military ships, 4 aircraft around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military ships, 4 aircraft around nation
2023/08/02 10:25
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military ships, 5 aircraft around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military ships, 5 aircraft around nation
2023/08/01 10:11