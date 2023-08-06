Ukraine updates: Russia launches dozens of missiles, drones

Moscow has targeted Ukraine with dozens of missiles and drones, according to Kyiv's air force.

Ukrainian forces destroyed all of the drones, but about 10 missiles breached air defenses.

It is unclear what damage was done, but at least one of Moscow's targets appears to have been an airfield in Western Ukraine.

Officials in the Russia-controlled city of Donestk say cluster munitions were used, setting fire to the university.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, August 6:

Russia says downed drones in Bryansk

Russia says its air defense systems destroyed two aircraft drones in the Karachevski district of Bryansk, which lies on the border with Ukraine.

Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said there had been no damage or casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which in any case does not usually claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.

According to Russian authorities, there have been multiple attacks in the Bryansk region since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russia launches multi-wave attacks overnight

The Ukrainian airforce said Russia attacked the country overnight, using 70 air-assault weapons that included hypersonic missiles and drones from Iran.

At least 10 missiles appeared to get through, with Ukraine's air defense claiming to have downed at least 30 out of 40 cruise missiles.

All 27 of the Iran-supplied Shahed drones also appeared to have been destroyed.

Air defense officials also said Russia had launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, although they were not willing to divulge more about what had happened to them.

"In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of August 5 to the morning of August 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons," the airforce said.

It was not immediately clear whether the missiles that did penetrate air defenses had caused any damage.

However, the deputy governor of the Khmelnytskyi region in western Ukraine, Serhiy Tiurin, said a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv had been among the targets.

"The Starokonstiantyniv airfield is on the enemy's mind. There was a series of explosions in Starokonstiantyniv and Khmelnytskyi communities," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

