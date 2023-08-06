Alexa
Taiwan faces extreme heat, heavy rain in southwestern areas

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/06 16:42
Heavy rain expected in southwestern mountainous areas. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's weather will be affected by prevailing southwesterly winds, which will bring rainfall to the southwest and especially Pingtung’s mountainous area, which at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday (August 6) had already seen rainfall accumulation reach 353.5 mm, per Liberty Times.

Northern and eastern parts of Taiwan will see less of an impact due to southwesterly winds. This will allow temperatures to rise higher, with the mercury rising in Hualien’s Wuhe Village to reach 39.8 Celsius, per Liberty Times.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) listed eight counties and cities on heavy rain alert, indicating the likelihood of short-term heavy rainfall, especially in mountainous areas in Pingtung, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Chiayi, Taichung, Yunlin, and Taitung. Extra caution should be paid to potential lightning strikes and strong gusts of wind.

Mountainous areas also pose a danger with the threat of landslides, falling rocks, and surging streams.

Extreme heat alert issued for northern and eastern Taiwan. (CWB image)

While southwestern Taiwan is subject to heavy rain on Sunday and Monday (August 6-7), the CWB has also issued a high temperature alert for nine counties and cities: Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hualien, and Taitung with temperatures in these areas reaching 38 C.
