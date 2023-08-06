Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

340 sickened by bad banh mi in northern Taiwan

Popular Vietnamese sandwich stall with long lines in Zhongli exposes hundreds to food poisoning

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/06 15:46
Popular banh mi stall sickens hundreds in Zhongli. (Facebook, Foodie Allen photo)

Popular banh mi stall sickens hundreds in Zhongli. (Facebook, Foodie Allen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A well-known stall made popular by social media in Zhongli’s Zhongzhen Market, A-chen Banh Mi, is suspected of causing 340 cases of food poisoning, with 13 people currently hospitalized with fever and diarrhea.

Taoyuan’s Municipal Health Bureau announced a phone number for the public to call if they have visited this stall and feel physical discomfort. Initially, 235 people sought medical treatment, though on Saturday (August 5), the number of self-reported cases rose to 340 per Liberty Times.

The Health Bureau visited the stall to collect samples for investigation, including ingredients for making banh mi as well as items used for preparation, such as knives and chopping boards. The results of the testing will be available to the public later in the week.

In addition, the Consumer Protection Committee reminded businesses that do not comply with regulations pertaining to the Food Safety and Sanitation Act can face fines between NT$30,000 (US$1,000) and NT$3 million (US$30,000) with the possibility of business suspension.

In addition, the Consumer Protection Office requires businesses to immediately contact consumers who are feeling unwell to assist with follow-up treatment and recovery. Also, businesses bear the burden of medical expenses and adequate compensation.

The Taoyuan City Government added that it will fully assist in resolving consumer disputes. Consumers who feel that they haven’t been properly dealt with can dial 1950 to lodge a complaint.
Zhongli
Taoyuan County
Banh Mi
Vietnamese Sandwich
food poisoning
Consumer Protection Office

RELATED ARTICLES

340 suspected food poisoning cases from single vendor in Taiwan's Taoyuan
340 suspected food poisoning cases from single vendor in Taiwan's Taoyuan
2023/08/05 17:12
6 Taiwan iced drinks, desserts found with dangerous E coli levels
6 Taiwan iced drinks, desserts found with dangerous E coli levels
2023/07/27 17:57
Taiwan police officers fail to protect teenager against sexual assault
Taiwan police officers fail to protect teenager against sexual assault
2023/07/22 20:44
Salmonella poisoning victims at south Taiwan shaved ice shop rise to 44
Salmonella poisoning victims at south Taiwan shaved ice shop rise to 44
2023/07/19 16:46
23 suffer salmonella poisoning at shaved ice restaurant in south Taiwan
23 suffer salmonella poisoning at shaved ice restaurant in south Taiwan
2023/07/18 11:21