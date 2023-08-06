340 sickened by bad banh mi in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A well-known stall made popular by social media in Zhongli’s Zhongzhen Market, A-chen Banh Mi, is suspected of causing 340 cases of food poisoning, with 13 people currently hospitalized with fever and diarrhea.

Taoyuan’s Municipal Health Bureau announced a phone number for the public to call if they have visited this stall and feel physical discomfort. Initially, 235 people sought medical treatment, though on Saturday (August 5), the number of self-reported cases rose to 340 per Liberty Times.

The Health Bureau visited the stall to collect samples for investigation, including ingredients for making banh mi as well as items used for preparation, such as knives and chopping boards. The results of the testing will be available to the public later in the week.

In addition, the Consumer Protection Committee reminded businesses that do not comply with regulations pertaining to the Food Safety and Sanitation Act can face fines between NT$30,000 (US$1,000) and NT$3 million (US$30,000) with the possibility of business suspension.

In addition, the Consumer Protection Office requires businesses to immediately contact consumers who are feeling unwell to assist with follow-up treatment and recovery. Also, businesses bear the burden of medical expenses and adequate compensation.

The Taoyuan City Government added that it will fully assist in resolving consumer disputes. Consumers who feel that they haven’t been properly dealt with can dial 1950 to lodge a complaint.