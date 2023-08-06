Taiwan International Hot Air Balloon Festival is underway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate its 13th year, 2023 Taiwan International Balloon Festival is reaching out to physically disadvantaged students through specially designed easy-access baskets.

Festival organizers are working with the Cerebral Palsy Association of Taiwan to invite 130 students with disabilities and the organization’s volunteers to experience a tethered hot air balloon activity for free at Taitung’s Luye Highland, per UDN.

Skies were clear on Sunday morning (August 6) and flight conditions were optimal, giving many young people with physical disabilities the chance to fly high in the air, a memorable and unforgettable experience they will treasure for a lifetime.

The Taitung County Government said the annual hot air balloon festival attracts fans and enthusiasts from all over the world. This year, organizers extended this activity to include those who would otherwise be unable to undertake such a flight due to physical limitations or financial difficulty.

Hualien County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) said that riding in a hot air balloon is something that many people only dream about. She said this is especially true for physically disadvantaged people who may have trouble getting into the tight confines of a hot air balloon basket.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Taiwan President Chuo Bi-kin (卓碧金) expressed special thanks to the Taitung County Government for hosting this event for members, and giving students the chance to broaden their horizons and feel the compassion and warmth of society.

The Taiwan International Balloon Festival continues to run until August 20, with organizers hoping that everyone can enjoy the beauty and joy of hot air balloons, especially those who need our encouragement and compassion.