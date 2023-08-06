Vivian Hsu becomes new promoter of travel to Taipei from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄) assumed a new role as an official promoter of tourism in Taipei, specifically to appeal to tourists from Japan.

The 48-year-old celebrity, active in the 1990s in Taiwan and Japan, had a successful career in cinema and the world of pop music. She joined two Japanese comedians in a musical act called the Black Biscuits and performed in a Japanese variety show.

In a tourism promotional video, Hsu visits the historical block of Dadaocheng and recommends her favorite snacks and tourist attractions in Taipei, including braised pork rice and grass jelly.

To promote travel to Taipei, she attended a Taiwan Festa event in Tokyo in July, and she is also scheduled to participate in events in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming days, according to the city’s Department of Information and Tourism.

The campaign theme “Taipei not seen in a while” seeks to evoke the interest of Japanese tourists after borders were closed for three years due to COVID-19. Travelers are invited to visit some of the city’s new tourist spots, such as the peculiar-looking Taipei Performing Arts Center and the summer fireworks shows, taking place until Aug. 20.

Bilateral travel is gaining momentum, as Taiwanese tourists emerged as the biggest foreign spenders in Japan in the second quarter. In July, Taiwan welcomed its three millionth tourist, who was a Japanese citizen, while a separate Japanese visitor was also the winner of a lucky draw from the Tourism Bureau.

Vivian Hsu is featured in a Taipei tourism campaign. (Department of Information and Tourism images)