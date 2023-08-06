Henderson and Santander homer to lead the 1st-place Orioles past the skidding Mets 7-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander homered, Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to earn his 100th win and the surging Baltimore Orioles strengthened their position atop the AL East by beating the New York Mets 7-3 on Saturday night.

With their seventh victory in nine games, the Orioles moved a season-high three games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay and improved their record to an AL-best 69-42.

Gibson (11-6) gave up three runs, struck out nine and walked one. Over 11 seasons with Minnesota, Texas, Philadelphia and Baltimore, the 35-year-old righty is 100-97 in 291 games.

This year, however, is unlike any other.

“This is a really fun team,” Gibson said. “This team is different than any I've been on, with so many young guys that are so good at this game.”

The 22-year-old Henderson hit a two-run drive in the first inning and Gibson never relinquished the lead with help from an offense that tallied seven extra-base hits.

“I just want us to play well the rest of the way," manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just one foot in front of another and taking it day to day.”

It was another frustrating night for Mets manager Buck Showalter in his return to Baltimore, where he managed the Orioles from 2010-18. After enduring New York’s 10-3 loss on Friday night, Showalter watched helplessly as the sinking Mets absorbed their fifth straight defeat. They fell 10 games under .500, matching a season worst.

“When we're on top of our game, we can give people trouble,” Showalter said. “We haven't been.”

New York's Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. But that wasn't enough punch for the Mets, who have been outscored 37-14 during their current skid.

“We got a few people on, but not nearly enough,” Showalter said. “We had a lot of at-bats that weren't as competitive as they should be.”

He attributed that to Gibson and the Baltimore bullpen.

Recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, New York starter Tylor Megill (6-5) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. After McNeil went deep to get the Mets within a run, Baltimore used an RBI double from Ramón Urías in the bottom of the fourth and Santander's 20th homer in the fifth to go up 5-2.

“It's a good step for him,” Showalter said of Megill, who was sent to the minors in late June to work on his velocity and command.

WHAT A CROWD

On a night the Orioles celebrated the 40th anniversary of their 1983 World Series championship with a pregame ceremony that included Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray and Jim Palmer, the team drew a crowd of 44,326, the third sellout of the season at Camden Yards.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets fortified their bullpen by selecting the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Syracuse. RHP John Curtiss and Reed Garrett, both of whom were ineffective Friday night, were optioned to Syracuse.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins (groin strain) began his rehabilitation assignment batting leadoff for Double-A Bowie. ... OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring strain) is “progressing every day” and moving closer to a rehab assignment, according to Hyde. ... LHP John Means (elbow surgery) remains on course to return in early September for his season debut, Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Mets: José Quintana (0-2, 3.57 ERA) starts the series finale Sunday. The lefty has not allowed a home run in his last 79 2/3 innings, the longest active streak in the majors.

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.32 ERA) makes his first career start against the Mets. The right-hander had gone 34 straight starts without allowing more than one homer before yielding two while beating Toronto on Monday.

