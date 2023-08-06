TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An investigation has been opened into a bizarre labor safety incident where a worker in Taipei fatally fell on Wednesday (Aug. 2) after using a misplaced toilet.

The accident occurred at a construction site in Daan District. Using a portable toilet installed beside a floor opening created to lower materials underground, the worker reportedly lost balance and fatally fell 8.5 meters into the second basement floor.

Questions were raised about the decision to set up the toilet so close to the opening for material movement. Also, the absence of protection railings or safety nets will be a focus of the probe, said the Inspection Office of the Department of Labor.

Construction has been suspended at the site until safety measures are put in place, said the office. Site managers and the victim's employer now face criminal charges and accountability for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法), according to authorities.



Worker fatally falls due to ill-placed mobile toilet in Taipei. (Inspection Office of the Department of Labor photo)