Hiroshima horrors endure through memorial and survivors

What was previously burnt rubble is now the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima City. The first of two atomic bombs was dropped on Hiroshima in August 19... What was previously burnt rubble is now the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima City. The first of two atomic bombs was dropped on Hiroshima in August 1945, killing around half of the city's 350,000 population. Almost everything within a 2000 meter-radius of the hypocenter was incinerated. Three days after the Hiroshima tragedy, another atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.