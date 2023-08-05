Tennis duos take Taiwan World University Games gold medal count to 6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tennis players Liang En-shuo (梁恩碩) and Wu Fang-hsien (吳芳嫻) won their final in the women’s doubles, and Hsu Yu-hsiou (許育修) and Huang Tsung-hao (黃琮豪) did the same for the men’s doubles at the World University Games Saturday (Aug. 5), taking Taiwan’s gold medal tally to six.

Liang — who earlier won a bronze in the singles event — and Wu defeated their Chinese opponents Guo Hanyu (郭涵煜) and Jiang Xinyu (蔣欣玗) in two sets, 7-5, 6-4, per CNA. Hsu and Huang also only needed two sets to win from the Czech duo Jan Jermar and Victor Sklenka 6-3, 6-3. The event took place in the Chinese city of Chengdu, CNA reported.

Taiwan’s harvest of gold medals in tennis might not be complete yet, as Yang Ya-yi (楊亞依) was still scheduled to face Guo in the women’s singles final Sunday (Aug. 6).

Earlier Saturday, gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) took Taiwan’s fourth gold medal by winning the men’s pommel horse title. He had already collected golds for the same discipline at the two previous World University Games.