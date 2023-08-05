Senior Baltic legislators to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chairs of legislative foreign affairs committees from three Baltic nations are traveling to Taiwan together, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (Aug. 5).

During their Aug. 6-11 stay, they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), visit the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), and conduct discussions with local think tanks. Visits related to culture and technology will also feature on their agenda, while they will exchange views on how to deepen relations with Taiwan and how to link Asian with European security themes.

MOFA thanked the three countries — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — for supporting Taiwan’s bid for meaningful participation at the World Health Assembly last May. The ministry also emphasized their shared experience of facing down military threats from authoritarian regimes and repelling cyberattacks and misinformation.

The three visiting senior Baltic legislators are Marko Mihkelson from Estonia, Rihards Kols from Latvia, and Zygimantas Pavilionis from Lithuania.