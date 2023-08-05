Heartwarming 'The Little Prince' debuts at Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— An immersive exhibition featuring artworks by Steven Choi, the illustrator behind “The Little Prince” is set to open at Ambi Space One in Taipei 101, running until Aug. 22.

The Hong Kong-based illustrator secured the World Illustration Awards and the JIA Illustration Award. His drawings have been showcased at Tate Modern, Somerset House, and the Louvre Museum.

Presenting a series of illustrations inspired by the captivating narrative of “The Little Prince,” along with his initial draft sketches spanning a decade, Choi is introducing his creations for the first time in Taiwan. He is one of the artists who were authorized by the distributors of “The Little Prince” to visually interpret this timeless book.

The curator of this immersive exhibit is Chang Wei-yun (張為雲), founder of WA Company, with sound and video design by AMcreative. The team transformed Ambi Space One into the enchanting B612 planet, with installations and animations that resonate with the story.

Chang said her connection with Choi began in 2021, when she hosted an exhibition commemorating the 75th anniversary of “The Little Prince” at Huashan 1914 Creative Park. She shared that on Aug. 12, a picnic themed “Bonjour” is slated to take place at Ambi Space One.

Also, Choi's collaborative illustrations with the renowned French and U.K. cartoon, “Mr. Men and Little Miss,” are on display. Visitors can explore Choi’s dreamy and lovely works in four distinct areas.

Additionally, his latest hand-drawn 2024 calendar, a collection of “The Little Prince” cards, and an array of new merchandise are available for purchase. Entry tickets can be acquired using cultural vouchers, launched by the Ministry of Culture.