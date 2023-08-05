Alexa
340 suspected food poisoning cases from single vendor in Taiwan's Taoyuan

Health bureau closes popular Vietnamese sandwich stall for investigation

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/05 17:12
A health inspector holds up a sample of bread taken from the bahn mi stall. (CNA, Taoyuan Heath Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bahn mi shop in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District is suspected of selling food that caused 340 cases of food poising, the city’s health bureau said on Saturday (Aug. 5).

The health bureau said it began to receive reports of customers who had purchased the Vietnamese sandwiches becoming ill on Aug. 3, per CNA. The bureau said on Saturday that of the 340 cases reported so far, 235 sought medical treatment, and 13 resulted in hospital admissions.

The 13 individuals hospitalized are experiencing fever and diarrhea symptoms, and hospital reports indicate the cause is infection with salmonella and rotavirus. Samples of the vendor’s food and human biological samples have been sent for testing by the health bureau, with results expected next week.

Zhongli’s bahn mi stalls have previously been described as a popular tourist attraction, with reports before the food poisoning outbreak noting long queues to buy the food on weekends and holidays.

The health bureau said that it has already conducted a joint inspection of the business’s premises with Taoyuan city’s consumer protection investigators. The stalls selling the products have been closed, and if vendors resume selling food products before inspections are completed, they will be liable to receive a fine of between NT$30,000 (about US$950) and NT$3 million.

The health bureau added it would assist consumers to handle disputes with vendors if both parties are unable to reach an agreement beforehand. Members of the public can dial "1950" to reach Taoyuan City’s consumer service center, or can contact the Consumer Protection Committee of the Executive Yuan to lodge a complaint.

City health inspectors are pictured by the food stall under investigation. (CNA photo)
food safety
Taoyuan
Zhongli District
Bahn mi
food poisoning
salmonella
rotavirus

