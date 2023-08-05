Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drone damages Russian oil tanker

An apparent drone attack has hit another Russian vessel in the Black Sea.

An oil tanker was struck early Saturday in waters near the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. As a precaution, traffic on the bridge was closed for three hours. Russian state media reported the tanker was damaged but the ship's crew was safe.

Attacks in the Black Sea by both Russia and Ukraine have picked up since Moscow exited a grain export deal last month.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, August 5:

Ukraine expects hard but fruitful peace talks in Saudi Arabia

Talks starting in Saudi Arabia this weekend to find a peaceful settlement to end Russia's war in Ukraine will be tough, but Kyiv is hoping to persuade more countries to back its peace formula, the head of Kyiv's delegation said.

"I expect that the conversation will be difficult, but behind us is truth, behind us — goodness," Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office and his key envoy for the talks, said late on Friday in a television interview published on his Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine and its allies hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries — but not Russia — will agree on key principles on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine. The Kremlin has said it will "keep an eye" on the meeting.

China, which has firm ties with Russia, said on Friday it will send Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui for the talks.

Ukrainian, Russian and international officials say there is no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the moment. But Ukraine aims first to build a bigger coalition of diplomatic support beyond its core Western backers.

By reaching out to Global South countries such as India, Brazil and South Africa, many of which have remained publicly neutral, Zelenskiy said he hoped to achieve a "peace summit" of world leaders this autumn to endorse his own 10-point formula for a settlement. Moscow has rejected Zelenskyy's peace plan.

Defense Minister: Ukraine aims to retake ground by Bakhmut

Ukraine says it is working to retake territory in the eastern city of Bakhmut while Russian forces were pouring in additional troops in a bid to stop Kyiv's advances.

"The Russians are throwing huge numbers of forces into the Bakhmut area," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliartold national television. "It has been important for us to establish ourselves on dominant heights in these areas."

Maliar said Ukrainian forces were advancing "slowly but confidently" south of Bakhmut while securing control of positions north of the city. "An extremely fierce battle is going on there."

Accounts from Moscow said Russian troops had repelled eight Ukrainian attempts to advance in the east and inflicted a defeat near Bakhmut.

While Ukraine's counteroffensive, launched in June, has focused on severing a Russian land bridge between the occupied east and the annexed Crimean peninsula, Kyiv's forces are also determined to recapture land around Bakhmut, seized by Russian forces in May after months of battles.

Russian tanker damaged by drone attack near Crimea

A Russian tanker was damaged early Saturday morning in the Kerch Strait near the bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Sea rescue services based in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk said they were dispatched to help move the tanker, which was unable to operate on its own, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

No fuel had spilled from the ship, which had 11 people on board, TASS reported.

The tanker SIG suffered a hole at the waterline in the area of the engine room, "presumably as a result of an attack by a marine drone," the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport said on Telegram. "The ship is afloat."

Russia-appointed officials in Crimea blamed Ukrainian drones for the attack. Ukraine rarely claims direct responsibility for drone strikes.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-installed official in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, wrote on Telegram that the explosion on the ship was visible from land near the Yakovenkovo settlement not far from the Crimean bridge.

Traffic on the bridge was halted and resumed after three hours early Saturday.

The latest attack in the Black Sea came a day after Ukraine said it had carried out a seaborne drone strike on a Russian navy ship at Novorossiysk naval base in southern Russia.

wr/sms (AP, Reuters, DPA, AFP)