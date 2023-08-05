Taiwan gold medal harvest at World University Games reaches 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) won Taiwan’s fourth gold medal at the World University Games by taking the men’s pommel horse title Saturday (Aug. 5).

This was the third consecutive Universiade at which he won the gold, per CNA. He became the reigning champion at the 2017 edition in Taipei City and prolonged his dominance two years later in Naples, Italy.

At 27, Lee will reportedly not compete at the next World University Games. On Saturday, another Taiwanese athlete, Hsiao Yu-jan (蕭佑然), won the bronze in the same discipline.

On Friday (Aug. 4), Peng Ming-yang (彭名揚) won the men’s 400 meter hurdles while also breaking a national record. He said a friend told him they would meet again in Paris next year, as his performance in Chengdu, China, allowed him to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, per CNA.

The athlete won the medal in a time of 48.62 seconds, breaking the previous Taiwan record of 48.63 seconds set in 2001.

Peng’s medal-winning run made him the second-fastest male 400m hurdler in Asia as well as the fastest in Taiwan. He kept training despite being unable to take part in international competitions for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis could be the sport that wins Taiwan its next batch of gold medals in Chengdu. Yang Ya-yi (楊亞依) faces China’s Guo Hanyu (郭涵煜) in the women’s singles final Sunday (Aug. 6), the Liberty Times reported. On Saturday, Liang En-shuo (梁恩碩) took bronze for the competition.

She will have a stab at a gold when she joins Wu Fang-hsien (吳芳嫻) for the final in the women’s doubles. Hsu Yu-hsiou (許育修) and Huang Tsung-hao (黃琮豪) will take part in the men’s doubles final.