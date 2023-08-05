Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Cram-school boss found dead in Taipei business premises

School reportedly closed in March due to labor dispuite, homocide ruled out by police

  176
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/05 13:38
(Taipei City Police Department image)

(Taipei City Police Department image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The proprietor of a cram school in Taipei’s Shilin District was found dead in his business premises on Wednesday (Aug. 2) by the property’s landlord.

Police said the landlord reported discovering the body after he had been unable to make contact with the man. Police arrived at the scene to find the body of a 70-year-old man in an advanced state of decomposition, per CNA.

Police have ruled out the possibility of homicide as the cause of death, and said the man had likely been dead for more than two months. After a preliminary investigation, police determined the man was named Chen (陳) and was previously in charge of the cram school. There will be an investigation to find out the precise cause of death.

UDN reported that Chen was NT$70 million in debt before the cram-school was abruptly closed in March. An acquaintance of Chen told reporters the proprietor had once run several cram-schools, but his business suffered because of the pandemic.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.
Police investigation
cram school
Buxiban
Taipei
Crime

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei sand art festival to celebrate myths worldwide
New Taipei sand art festival to celebrate myths worldwide
2023/08/03 12:27
Taipei Metro reduces number of trains due to Typhoon Khanun
Taipei Metro reduces number of trains due to Typhoon Khanun
2023/08/03 09:07
Taipei cancels some Dadaocheng fireworks shows due to typhoons
Taipei cancels some Dadaocheng fireworks shows due to typhoons
2023/08/02 15:10
Taipei Metro to roll out umbrella rental service
Taipei Metro to roll out umbrella rental service
2023/08/01 18:30
Taiwan to incorporate new global sustainability reporting standards
Taiwan to incorporate new global sustainability reporting standards
2023/08/01 10:58