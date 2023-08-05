Cram-school boss found dead in Taipei business premises

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The proprietor of a cram school in Taipei’s Shilin District was found dead in his business premises on Wednesday (Aug. 2) by the property’s landlord.

Police said the landlord reported discovering the body after he had been unable to make contact with the man. Police arrived at the scene to find the body of a 70-year-old man in an advanced state of decomposition, per CNA.

Police have ruled out the possibility of homicide as the cause of death, and said the man had likely been dead for more than two months. After a preliminary investigation, police determined the man was named Chen (陳) and was previously in charge of the cram school. There will be an investigation to find out the precise cause of death.

UDN reported that Chen was NT$70 million in debt before the cram-school was abruptly closed in March. An acquaintance of Chen told reporters the proprietor had once run several cram-schools, but his business suffered because of the pandemic.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.