Alfonso Rivas, Bryan Reynolds have huge performances as Pirates beat Brewers 8-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had a three-run homer and a triple among his three hits, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Rivas was playing his second game for the Pirates since being acquired from San Diego on Tuesday.

Bryan Reynolds also went 3 for 5 with a homer, and Henry Davis and Josh Palacios also went deep for the Pirates.

Palacios and Reynolds hit back-to-back homers off Bryse Wilson in the sixth inning to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 8-3.

Milwaukee’s Carlos Santana, acquired from the Pirates last week, homered against his former team. Mark Canha went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy was ejected in the sixth inning during Jack Suwinski’s at bat, which followed the back-to-back homers by Palacios and Reynolds.

Milwaukee maintained its half-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds, who lost 6-3 to the Washington Nationals in 10 innings.

The Pirates scored three runs in each of the first two innings off Colin Rea (5-5) to take an early 6-2 lead. Rivas hit his three-run homer in the first and Davis delivered a two-run shot in the second.

Rea has allowed nine homers over his last six starts. He struck out two but allowed eight hits, three walks and six runs over four innings.

Yerry De Los Santos (1-1) earned his first career win with one scoreless inning of relief.

Pittsburgh capitalized on some good fortune in the first inning.

After Suwinski drew a two-out walk, Davis hit an apparent inning-ending grounder up the middle, but the ball hit second base and bounced into center field.

Rivas followed that up by sending a 3-2 cutter over the center-field wall. Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer made a leaping attempt to rob Rivas of a homer and pounded his glove in frustration after he came down without making the catch.

Milwaukee scored twice off Pirates starter Quinn Priester in the bottom of the first. Christian Yelich hit a leadoff double and came home on Santana's single, while William Contreras singled and scored on Sal Frelick’s sacrifice fly.

The Brewers left 11 men on base and wasted a couple of prime opportunities.

They loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning but failed to score. They scored once in the seventh but left the bases full.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Dauri Moreta went on the injured list with lower back soreness. The Pirates recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Brewers: DH Jesse Winker is scheduled to start swinging the bat Saturday as he continues his recovery from a back injury that has kept him on the injured list since July 26.

UP NEXT

LHP Bailey Falter (0-7, 5.13 ERA) makes his Pirates debut Saturday, while the Brewers plan to start RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44).

