Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country

Aircraft included 2 reconnaissance drones

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/05 12:07
One of the Chinese drones spotted southwest of Taiwan Aug. 4-5 was a BZK-005. 

One of the Chinese drones spotted southwest of Taiwan Aug. 4-5 was a BZK-005.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it had tracked six Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 4) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 5).

Two Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the southwestern sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The MND identified the UAVs as a BZK-005 and a WZ-7, both commonly used for reconnaissance missions.

The military said it tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the Chinese military ships and aircraft.

Incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ by People’s Liberation Army planes have occurred on an almost daily basis since late 2020, with peaks around the time of foreign travels by Taiwan leaders or visits to Taiwan by important overseas politicians.
