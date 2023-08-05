Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, DeWanna Bonner added 14 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-72 on Friday night.

Connecticut dominated the first half. The Sun scored 13 straight points in the first quarter to take an early 20-10 lead. Bonner, Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 26 of Connecticut’s 31 points in the first quarter, while the Fever scored 22 points.

The Sun extended their lead to 56-33 by halftime after shooting 66% from the field, including making 7 of 13 3-pointers. Bonner had 11 points in the first half and Hiedeman added 10.

The Sun scored the final nine points of the third quarter after Indiana got within 65-54 and cruised in the fourth.

Alyssa Thomas, coming off back-to-back games with a triple-double, had 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Connecticut (20-7). DiJonai Carrington also scored 11 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Aliyah Boston had 19 points and eight rebounds for Fever (7-20). Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points, Erica Wheeler had 12 and Emma Cannon scored 11.

