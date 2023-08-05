Music, food, friendly ambience at Taipei's La Caja de Musica

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned Spanish tapas restaurant La Caja de Musica has recently relocated to a new location near Taipei Arena.

What has not changed is the dedication of business partners and friends, Ramses del Cura and Luis Hernando, in providing their dedicated following with good music, great food, and a relaxed ambience. Music, laughter and good conversations over the food and wine are hallmarks of La Caja.

The new location may even surpass the quaint atmosphere of the old location once the heat has gone and patrons can enjoy the enticing front balcony.

What started off as “Spanish boy meets Taiwanese girl” in France and “boy follows girl” to Taiwan in 2007, quickly morphed into Del Cura playing Spanish music in whatever Taipei restaurants were welcoming of his prodigious musical talents.

A chance meeting with Hernando turned into a music and food-fueled friendship and business partnership resulting in today’s La Caja and its dedicated following of musical devotees and foodies.

The food at La Caja has always been important. Though neither Del Cura nor Hernando have a culinary background, no one leaves La Caja with an empty stomach. The food is good, hearty Spanish tapas with the occasional “off the menu” new item added for variety. The traditional menu is in keeping with the Spanish roots of Del Cura and Hernando.

More important to "mine hosts" at La Caja is the friendly, relaxed ambience and it is the musical talents of both that set La Caja apart from many other similar establishments in Taipei.

When asked how many guitars adorn the walls of La Caja, del Cura had to admit he was not sure. “Twenty or maybe 30, he said.” He also admitted to having more of his favorite instrument at home.

La Caja does not see itself as a “live house” venue now or in the future. The aim is to entertain patrons with good music and if any of the patrons express a wish to join in an impromptu “jam session," they have an array of instruments to choose from. Indeed, one of these impromptu sessions led to the enjoyment of the musical talents of an Australian-Taiwanese singer-songwriter Kim Yang.

If there is a new aspiration for La Caja, it will be to use the outdoor balcony when Taipei’s heat subsides. As for the spacious restaurant itself on Saturday afternoons, it will continue with its free-flow musical sessions, with all welcome to join in.