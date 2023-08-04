Wacken Open Air 2023: Holy ground turns to mud amid deluge

This year's Wacken Open Air began with unprecedented weather chaos. For the first time in the 32-year history of the event, thousands of fans with tic... This year's Wacken Open Air began with unprecedented weather chaos. For the first time in the 32-year history of the event, thousands of fans with tickets were sent home. Continuous rain and thick mud meant only 50,000 of the 85,000 expected visitors were allowed to enter the so-called Holy Ground. But those who made it through didn't let the weather spoil their mood.