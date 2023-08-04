Near Field Communication Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now | Broadcom Inc., Identive GmbH

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Near Field Communication: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Near-field communication (NFC) is a short-range wireless connectivity technology that enables NFC-enabled devices to communicate with each other. This technology facilitates user the exchange of digital content, transactions, and connection with varied electronic gadgets. The growing trend of mobile commerce, increasing adoption of wearable technology, rising penetration of contactless NFC Point of Sale (POS), coupled with the surging demand for smartphones and tablets are the chief factors that are stimulating the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the total number of smartphone subscriptions was estimated to account for 6,269 million worldwide and the amount is continuously growing and likely to reach 7,690 million by 2027. Consequentially, the increasing adoption of a smartphone is propelling the demand for near-field communication (NFC), which may exhibit a positive influence on the market growth in the approaching years.

However, security concerns associated with NFC and lack of awareness about the benefits of NFC impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing need for connectivity between different devices and the rising penetration of contactless technology is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising penetration of tablets and smartphones, along with the availability of various mobile payment services. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing awareness regarding the availability of NFC, as well as surging demand for the rapid proliferation of the internet and NFC-enabled devices, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Near Field Communication (NFC) Market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Broadcom Inc.

Identive GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

MagTek

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

SD Cards

SIM Cards

NFC Cover

NFC ICs

NFC Tags

NFC Readers

By Application

Access Control

Ticketing

Data Sharing

Medical Devices

Transaction

Product Identification

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

