Smart Irrigation Market is Gaining Momentum with Key Players | Hunter Industries, Netafim

Global Smart Irrigation Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Smart Irrigation Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Smart irrigation is a method of combining emerging technologies that are chiefly adopted for precision agriculture. These smart irrigation systems help in monitoring soil status, weather, and plant water use for inevitably adjusting to the watering schedule by using controllers, sensors, and meters. These systems are gaining huge traction across the agriculture, golf course, and residential sectors.

The rising number of government initiatives for encouraging water conservation, the growth of smart cities, and the increasing need for efficient irrigation systems are primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in March 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the introduction of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The aim of this initiative is to collect and conserve rainwater covering the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods across urban and rural areas in the country.

Thus, the rising focus on water conservation activity is positively influencing the market growth. However, high initial investments and limited technical knowledge and skills among farmers and connectivity issues associated with the implementation of smart irrigation solutions in rural areas impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing demand for 5G network for remote monitoring and high integration of smartphones with wireless irrigation controllers are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Irrigation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing expenditure on technological developments, and rising investments in R&D and energy efficiency activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid proliferation of the internet, surging demand for smartphones, as well as the growth of the countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Irrigation Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

HydroPoint Data Systems

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc.

Weathermatic

Banyan Water Inc.

Calsense

Skydrop

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Meters

Others

By System Type

Weather-based

Sensor-based

By Application

Agriculture

Golf Course

Residential

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

