Structured Cabling Market is Dazzling Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends | Legrand, Nexans

Global Structured Cabling Market is valued approximately USD 11.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Structured cabling is a type of electrical wire infrastructure that consists of standardized smaller electrical units. It also has the flexibility to accept additions and modifications, increases system availability, and offers resilience for the cabling system, in addition to providing predictable performance.

The rise in trend of data center convergence penetrating IT infrastructure, increasing development of smart cities, bulging communication infrastructure, etc. are some of the factors which has led the adoption of Structured Cabling across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the Cisco Worldwide Cloud Index research, global cloud data centre traffic reached at 19.5 zettabytes (ZB) annually in year 2021, a 6 ZB per year growth from 2016.

Cloud data centre traffic accounts for 95% of all data centre traffic in 2021, while cloud data centres process 94% of workloads and computing instances in the same year. According to the survey, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) would inevitably lead to increased traffic. Also, with the splurging growth of LED lighting systems, and Transition from analog to IP-based video surveillance systems, the market is likely to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecasted period However, poor EMC impedance tolerance of UTP cabling is likely to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Structured Cabling Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share and is also expected to emerge as the fastest growing region owing to the presence of key market players and presence of huge IP traffics per capita and internet traffic per user, increasing adoption of smart homes, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Legrand

Nexans

Panduit Corp.

Belden Inc.

R&M

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

The Siemon Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

Products

Service

Software

By Cable Type:

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Others

By Vertical:

IT & Telecommunications

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

