System Integration Market Size Expected to Skyrocket in the Years Ahead | Accenture, Capgemini

Global System Integration Market is valued approximately USD 327 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The process of linking distinct sub-systems (components) into a single bigger system is known as system integration. This function encompasses all of an organization’s physical and virtual components. Various machine systems, computer hardware, and inventory are examples of physical components. Data saved in databases, software, and apps make up the majority of virtual components.Cloud computing’s growing popularity, desire for virtualization, and demand for low-cost, energy-efficient manufacturing techniques are all reasons that have boosted the industry’s growth.

Robotics and additive manufacturing (3D printing) are examples of automation technologies that can change work patterns in both developed and emerging countries. In addition, because of the increased demand for these solutions, industries have understood the significance of updating current production facilities. In the near future, these elements are projected to boost the industry’s growth. For example, the UAE government financed multiple projects, including Smart Abu Dhabi and Smart Dubai, in August 2021, with the goal of promoting digital transformation and increasing economic growth.

The goal of this plan was to improve digital infrastructure and increase digital capabilities and skills. Trianz announced a cooperation with ServiceNow, a software-based firm that provides a cloud computing platform to assist businesses in managing digital workflows for enterprise operations, in February 2020. \However, increased investments required for automation implementation and maintenance, are among the major factors limiting market growth and will continue to pose a challenge to the system integration market during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global System Integration Marketstudy includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Geographically, North America dominated the market due to the increasing use of IoT in industrial automation and the growing adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs and large organisations. Furthermore, the region’s BFSI sector has embraced modern technology, presenting significant growth prospects for the North American market. The Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to grow with fastest growth Rate. The rapid investments in 5G infrastructure in emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea are projected to offer considerable prospects for system integration services in the region. Furthermore, these investments are expected to focus on developing next-generation infrastructure for a variety of industries, including transportation, energy and utilities, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ByServices:

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

By Application:

IT & Telecom

Defense& Security

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

