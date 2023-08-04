Pharmaceutical Excipients Market “Future-Proofing Your Business” Insights Analysis 2023 | Market.us

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Upcoming Trends & Business Opportunities

The Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Was Valued at USD 6.6 bn In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 11.8 bn by 2032, This Market Is Estimated To Register a CAGR Of 5.8%.

Top Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segments

By Product Type

Inorganic Chemical

Organic Chemicals

By Formulation Type

Capsules Formulation

Tablets Formulation

Liquid Formulation

Parenteral Formulation

Oral Formulation

Other Formulations

By Functionality Type

Fillers & Diluents

Suspending and Viscosity Agent

Binders

Flavoring Agents and Sweeteners

Preservatives

Coating Agents

Other Functionality Types

Top Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Companies

Ashland Global Holdings

BASF SE

DuPont

Roquette Feres

Evonik Industries AG

Associated British Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Kerry Group

Croda International PLC

Roquette Frères

FMC Corporation

Other Key Players

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Regional Analysis

-North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

-South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

-Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

-Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Pharmaceutical Industry: The growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide is a major driver for the pharmaceutical excipients market. As drug production increases, the demand for excipients to facilitate drug formulation and delivery also rises. Advancements in Drug Delivery Technologies: Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as nanoparticles, liposomes, and transdermal patches, require specialized excipients to enhance drug stability and improve therapeutic efficacy. Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs: The increasing demand for generic drugs, driven by cost-effectiveness and patent expirations, boosts the demand for excipients as they are essential for formulating bioequivalent generic versions. Patient-Friendly Dosage Forms: Pharmaceutical excipients enable the development of patient-friendly dosage forms like chewable tablets, effervescent tablets, and orally disintegrating tablets, enhancing patient compliance and convenience.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Pharmaceutical excipients are subject to rigorous quality and safety regulations, making compliance challenging for some manufacturers and potentially leading to delays in product approvals. Limited Availability of High-Quality Excipients: The availability of high-quality and novel excipients is limited, and sourcing reliable and GMP-compliant suppliers can be a restraint for some pharmaceutical companies. Concerns over Excipient Safety: In some cases, excipients may be associated with adverse reactions or allergies, leading to concerns among patients and healthcare professionals. Price Volatility of Raw Materials: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used to produce excipients can impact manufacturing costs and product pricing, affecting the overall market growth.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – Opportunities

Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals: The rising popularity of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements presents opportunities for excipient manufacturers to provide specialized formulations for these products. Development of Specialty Excipients: Innovating and developing specialty excipients, such as those for controlled release, taste masking, and orally disintegrating dosage forms, can open up niche markets and offer a competitive edge. Bioavailability Enhancement: Excipients that improve drug solubility and bioavailability are in high demand, creating opportunities for companies to develop and supply such excipients. Expanding Biopharmaceutical Market: With the increasing prevalence of biopharmaceuticals, there is a growing need for excipients suitable for these complex drug formulations.

