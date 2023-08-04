Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on Friday, the clubs announced.

The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery.

Disasi made his international debut with France at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles,” he said in the club's announcement. “I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.”

Disasi made 129 appearances and scored 12 goals for Monaco after moving from Reims in 2020.

British and French media reported that the transfer fee was 45 million euros ($49 million).

Chelsea opens its Premier League season on Aug. 13 when it hosts Liverpool.

