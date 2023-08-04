India court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

India's Supreme Court suspended on Friday the conviction of opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, allowing him to return to parliament and compete in next year's election race.

The opposition leader was convicted in March over comments he made in 2019 that were seen as insulting to people surnamed Modi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case was brought against him by a Gujarat state lawmaker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

How did the Congress party react?

Congress party members celebrated the ruling, shouting slogans and distributing sweets at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in the lower house of parliament, said he would write to the speaker of parliament to reinstate Gandhi.

The opposition figure lost his seat in parliament following his conviction.

"Rahul Gandhi has got relief from the false allegations that were made against him," Chowdhury told reporters. "This is the victory of truth."

What was Gandhi convicted of?

In March, a court found Gandhi guilty of defamation over a speech he gave in 2019 in which he referred to people with the surname Modi — such as the current prime minister — as thieves.

Gandhi appealed at lower courts and the high court in Gujarat, but his appeals were rejected. He then resorted to the country's top court.

"No reason has been given by [the] trial judge for imposing the maximum sentence," Justice B.R. Gavai said. "The order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication."

Congress party spokesman Ajoy Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court order.

Gandhi, the scion of India's most famous political dynasty and the great-grandson of independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru, was set to face Modi at the ballot box next year, an election in which Modi will be seeking his third term in office.

Although Congress dominated politics in post-independence India, their number of elected seats in the lower house has fallen to less than 10%, having been thwarted by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the last two elections.

