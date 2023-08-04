Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Beating Historical Challenges, What’s Next | Microsoft, Oracle Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Healthcare cloud infrastructure is referring to a practice of deploying remote servers accessed through the internet to manage, process, collect, and store the data or information associated with healthcare. The medical facilities are able to integrate and streamline their workflows, improve data management and security, and enhance their operational and functional outcomes.

Factors such as the rising trend of digitalization across the healthcare sector, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, coupled with the growing benefits of using the cloud to reduce cost and enhance storage, scalability, and flexibility are soaring the global market growth. For instance, in 2020, the digital health market worldwide was worth to be around USD 2.16 billion, and then it is projected that the segment flourishingly develops and reach nearly USD 657 billion by 2025.

Consequentially, the growth of the digital health market is directly associated with the demand for the healthcare cloud infrastructure, which is augmenting the market growth around the world. However, data security and integrity issues and lack of interoperability and industry standards impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising acceptance of cloud computing and information technology in the healthcare industry and increasing technological developments are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising advancements in the IT infrastructure and presence of leading market players to develop healthcare cloud infrastructure products & solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of advanced technological solutions by various medical care facilities, as well as growth of the IT industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

IBM

Salesforce

Amazon

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips NV

Iron Mountain Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Services

By End-use:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

