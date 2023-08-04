Managed Detection and Response Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | SentinelOne, Proficio

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Managed Detection and Response : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR)Market is valued at approximately $ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.Managed detection and response services deliver modern security operations centre (MSOC) activities to customers remotely. These capabilities enable firms to identify, evaluate, investigate, and actively respond to threats through threat mitigation and containment. Some of the factors driving market expansion include the need to address a dearth of qualified cybersecurity specialists and financial restrictions, as well as government laws and rigorous compliance for the use of MDR services across segments.

Crypto jacking instances force enterprises to fix vulnerable systems, removing a possible entry point for ransomware. Expel studied web app hacks that resulted in the deployment of a coin miner in 2021, and companies implemented recommended procedures to patch the exploited vulnerability 100 percent of the time. Key players are also making strategic moves to gain significant share in the market. For instance, Crowd Strike launched new adversary-focused Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities in April 2022 to expedite threat hunting for cloud environments and workloads and lower the mean time to response.

Rapid7 purchased IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd. in July 2021. (IntSights). Rapid7 will combine its community-infused threat intelligence and deep awareness of customer settings with IntSights’ external threat intelligence capabilities with the acquisition of IntSights. However, market expansion is projected to be hampered by a lack of trust in third-party applications and a lack of current IT infrastructure. However, implementation of ML/AI-powered MDR services is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR)marketstudy includeAsia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.North America, as the most technologically advanced region, leads the world in terms of security vendor presence and security breach incidences. One of the biggest difficulties as the globe moves toward interconnection and digitalization is protecting enterprise critical infrastructure and sensitive data. North America is the world’s first MDR service adopter. Whereas, APAC is growing with the fastest CAGR. Organizations in Asia Pacific adhere to several requirements such as GDPR, PCI, SOX, CCPA, HIPAA, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to set security standards and audit procedures to ensure that company and consumer data is constantly protected. By continuously monitoring consumer data, MDR services play an important role in compliance enablement and risk management.

Major market players included in this report are:

CrowdStrike

Rapid7

Red Canary

Arctic Wolf

Kudelski Security

SentinelOne

Proficio

Expel

Secureworks

Alert Logic

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

BySecurity Type:

Network

Endpoint

Cloud

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

IT and ITES

Government

Energy And Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Othere Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

