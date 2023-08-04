Master Data Management Market Is Booming So Rapidly | IBM, Oracle

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Master Data Management: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Master Data Management Market is valued at approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Master data management (or MDM) refers to various solutions, services, and standards that assist organisations in managing their master data. Master data consists of secret and crucial company data on customers, goods, financial transactions, suppliers, and others. The emergence of MDM has enabled businesses to collect and manage master data, which can then be used for data analytics and effective decision-making. Some of the key factors driving the MDM market include the critical need to install centrally placed or controlled data, increasing need for verification and compliance, and escalating demand for outstanding business performance and data quality. According to BI-SURVEY.com, master data and data quality management were particularly essential in Northern Europe and among IT users in 2017.

However, current concerns about data security, as well as a lack of understanding of the benefits of data management solutions, are the primary factors impeding the growth of the master data management market size. Nonetheless, the adoption of integrated vendor solutions is expected to present service providers with new options. Master data management companies have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics to expand their products in the market, including new product launches, product upgrades, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. Oracle Enterprise Data Management will be updated in February 2022. Validation errors can now be downloaded to an MS Excel file with the latest release. This allows EDM users to get help or feedback from others. The file contains data like nodes, attributes, relationships, and failure messages. Similarly, Broadcom updates its CA IDMS in April 2022; the new update includes DML modification statements that alter the database’s record occurrences. Users can delete a record from the database’s database and link a member record to a set.

The key regions considered for the global Master Data Management market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In the master data management market, North America is predicted to hold the greatest share. The rising technological improvements in the region are key factors encouraging the growth of the MDM market in North America. Market growth is projected to be aided by the growing number of MDM players across regions. Whereas, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to have the highest CAGR. Because of the influx of major international companies, the region is expanding rapidly, and many new entrepreneur setups are using cloud-based MDM solutions, which help them improve operational efficiency, streamline operations, and improve customer experience. In the Master Data Management Market, China, Japan, and India all have a lot of room to grow.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

TIBCO Software

Informatica

Talend

Cloudera

Riversand

Broadcom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Training & Support Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Verticals:

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

