Memory Analytics Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Information Builders (US), Hitachi (Japan)

Global In Memory Analytics Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. In Memory Analytics is a type of middleware software that facilitates to store data in RAM, across a cluster of computers. All the data used by an application is stored within the main memory of the computer system, rather than accessing the data on a disk, data remains suspended in the memory of a powerful set of computers. As compared traditional disk-based intelligence system in memory analytics offers faster results and improves overall business efficiency. The growing volume of data and increasing demand from end use applications as well as rising number of collaboration activities are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, around 64.2 Zettabytes of data created, captured, copied, and consumed across the globe, and this amount is projected to grow to 180 zettabytes by end of 2025.

Furthermore, in May 2022, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Red Hat, Inc., entered in a collaboration for development of software technologies for next-generation memory solutions. Under this collaboration both the companies would jointly work towards development of open-source software for existing and upcoming memory and storage products, such as NVMe SSDs, CXL memory, computational memory/storage. Also, growing automation across different industries and rising deployment of Data science and machine learning Solutions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness across the industries and concern associated over data privacy and security impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global In Memory Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing automation across the industries and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid industrialization and growing big data analytics market in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the In Memory Analytics Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Kognitio (UK)

MicroStrategy (US)

SAS Institute (US)

ActiveViam (UK)

IBM (US)

Information Builders (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

Software AG (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Customer Experience Management

Design & Innovation

Operational Optimization

Marketing Management

Real-Time Analysis and Decision-Making

Others

By End Use

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telcos & ITES

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

