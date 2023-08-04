Multiexperience Development Platforms Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now | GeneXus, IBM

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Multiexperience Development Platforms: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Multiexperience Development Platforms Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Multiexperience Development Platforms can be defined as product or suite of products that facilitates developers with an integrated set of front-end development tools and back-end services that enable development of fit-for-purpose apps across digital touchpoints.

Multiexperience refers to different modalities of any applications such as touch, voice, and gesture among others. The rising digitization across different industries and increasing adoption from end-use industries as well as recent collaboration activities are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the worldwide spending on digital transformation technologies and services to transform business processes and services from non-digital to digital was estimated at USD 1800 billion, and this spending is projected to grow to USD 2800 billion by end of 2025.

Furthermore, in November 2019, International Business Machine launched its enterprise-grade containerized software solutions named IBM Cloud Paks. Cloud Pak offers an end-to-end, enterprise-ready experience to speed development of apps built for Kubernetes. Moreover, in January 2021, Geneva, Switzerland based Temenos AG collaborated with Arab Investment Bank, an investment and commercial bank under the supervision of the Central Bank of Egypt to improve enhance its digital growth strategy. Also, growing investment towards Extended reality technologies. And increasing penetration of smartphones in emerging countries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost associated with on-premises solutions and rising incidences of data breach impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Multiexperience Development Platforms Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of global software majors and recent digitization in different industries. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digital tool across different end use industries such as Healthcare, IT, and telecom, BFSI as well as increasing penetration global market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Multiexperience Development Platforms Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Appian Corporation

GeneXus

IBM

Mendix

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Outsystems

Pegasystems

Progress Software Corporation

Salesforce

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Platforms

Services

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Small & Mid-size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

