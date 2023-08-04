Alexa
Taiwan TV host Mickey Huang freed on bail in #MeToo case

Entertainer barred from contacting victim, relatives

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/04 19:40
Entertainer Mickey Huang (second left) at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office Friday. 

Entertainer Mickey Huang (second left) at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Entertainer Mickey Huang (黃子佼) was released on bail of NT$350,000 (US$11,000) after questioning about allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use, reports said Friday (Aug. 4).

Huang, a popular TV host, faced accusations in June that he had forcibly kissed a 17-year-old woman and convinced her to pose for topless photos 10 years ago. He struck back by publishing a list of other celebrities he accused of similar behavior, before being hospitalized after an alleged attempt at self-harm.

Following allegations by another woman, investigators on Friday raided four locations in Taipei City, including Huang’s home and office, per the Liberty Times. They took away laptops and phones, according to CNA.

After questioning him for up to two hours during the afternoon, prosecutors released him on bail, but also barred him from leaving the country. He was also banned from contacting and harassing his victim and her family, the report said.

Friday’s raids and interrogations were the result of a woman bringing a case against him of causing somebody to commit an act of indecency.
