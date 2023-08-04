Mycoplasma Testing Market Growth Opportunities, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecasts 2032

Global Overview of Mycoplasma Testing Market
Key Players Mentioned in the Mycoplasma Testing Market Research Report:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Lonza Group Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Roche Diagnostics
SGS S.A.
American Type Culture Collection
Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc.
InvivoGen
PromoCell GmbH
Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Segmentation:
Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Product
Kits & Reagents
PCR Assay
Nucleic Acid Detection
Elimination Kits & Reagents
Stains
Standards & Controls
Other Kits & Reagents
Services
Instruments
Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Technique
PCR
ELISA
Direct Assay
Indirect Assay
DNA Staining
Microbial Culture Techniques
Enzymatic Methods
Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Application
Cell Line Testing
Virus Testing
End of Production Cells Testing
Other Applications
Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by End Users
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Cell Banks
Other End Users
Region of the Mycoplasma Testing Market:
➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)
➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)
➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)
➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)
➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)
