VP Lai calls on Taiwan to become data application power

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan needs to become a digital information and data application power, promoting open government while safeguarding privacy, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Friday (Aug. 4).

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate was speaking at a hackathon event in Taipei City, per CNA. The spirit of the event implied cooperation between talent from different disciplines across generations for the greater good of society, he said.

The Presidential Hackathon focused on the theme of “Free the Future: Open, Digital and Green,” according to the report. The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) launched the campaign for the event’s international track in May, inviting the public to submit innovative ideas to improve daily life.

Taiwan has established a reputation as a manufacturer of hardware, but amid global digitalization, it has to turn into an information user and continue to promote open government policies, according to Lai.

He expressed support for the privacy concerns of human rights groups, advocating a legal framework addressing both the use of publicly available data and the protection of private information. The trend will be helpful in promoting and strengthening Taiwan’s international competitiveness, he said.