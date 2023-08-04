Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/04 16:05
Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by floodwaters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state m...
A resident looks out over an area inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan region on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese stat...
Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, ...
A woman and a child use umbrellas to protect themselves from rainfall brought about by tropical storm as they walk by Central Business District in Bei...
A man uses his pedicab to transport used plastic containers along a flooded street in Valenzuela city, Philippines on, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Rains ...
A traditional gate is seen inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media r...
Government officials shower flower petals from a helicopter on Hindu devotees performing rituals during the holy month of Shravan at Sangam, the confl...
New Zealand sea lions rest on Sandfly beach, in the Otago peninsula, near Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by floodwaters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state m...

A resident looks out over an area inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan region on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese stat...

Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, ...

A woman and a child use umbrellas to protect themselves from rainfall brought about by tropical storm as they walk by Central Business District in Bei...

A man uses his pedicab to transport used plastic containers along a flooded street in Valenzuela city, Philippines on, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Rains ...

A traditional gate is seen inundated by floodwaters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media r...

Government officials shower flower petals from a helicopter on Hindu devotees performing rituals during the holy month of Shravan at Sangam, the confl...

New Zealand sea lions rest on Sandfly beach, in the Otago peninsula, near Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

Flooding in China and the Philippines, Hindu rituals at rivers in India, the capsize of a passenger ferry in the Philippines and New Zealand sea lions hanging out at the beach.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com