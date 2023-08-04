Ukraine updates: Russia fends off strike on Black Sea base

Russian forces said they thwarted a Ukrainian sea drone attack on the Russian Novorossiysk naval base in the Black Sea early Friday.

Novorossiysk is one of the biggest ports in the Black Sea — home to a Russian naval base and a major hub for Russian exports.

Ukraine's intelligence agency confirmed the attack, saying one of Russia's combat ships was also damaged and put out of operation in the strike.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited troops in a combat zone in Ukraine.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, August 4:

Russia reports strike on Novorossiysk naval base

Russia's Defense Ministry said it thwarted an attack on a naval base in the Black Sea.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said.

The ministry said Russian forces destroyed the sea drones. The attack temporarily paused all ship movement at the Novorossiysk port, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which operates an oil terminal there.

Novorossiysk, one of Russia's main commercial ports, is also home to a Russian naval base.

Ukrainian intelligence later confirmed the attack, saying it was executed by Ukrainian forces. They said a Russian combat vehicle was put out of operation during the strike.

The news come after a Russian attack on a Ukrainian port on the Danube River temporarily suspended all operations at the port earlier this week.

Ukrainian ports on the Danube served as the main alternative shipping route for grain exports for world markets after Russia quit the Black Sea grain deal last month.

The attack destroyed some 40,000 metric tons of grain bound for export.

The Black Sea handled about 95% of Ukrainian grain exports before Russia’s invasion last year and a UN-brokered agreement — the Black Sea Grain Initiative — allowed the safe passage of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports to the rest of the world.

Both Russia and Ukraine have reported increasing drone attacks since the grain deal was scrapped.

Russia doubles defense spending target to more than $100 billion — report

Russia has doubled its 2023 defense spending target to more than $100 billion (€91 billion), which is a third of all public expenditure, Reuters news agency reported.

Reuters said the document it reviewed said Russia spent 12% more on defense than planned in the first half of 2023 alone.

Russia spent 600 billion rubles more on defense than the 4.98 trillion rubles it had originally aimed for 2023.

Defense spending in the first six months of 2023 amounted to 5.59 trillion rubles — 37% of the total amount of 14.97 trillion rubles spent in the period, the document showed.

Rising costs of war and higher industrial production helped Russia's modest economic recovery this year, but its economy is under strain as a result of falling export revenues.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a combat zone in Ukraine to inspect a command post and meet senior military officers, the army said Friday.

Shoigu "thanked commanders and soldiers... for successful offensive operations" in Lyman in eastern Ukraine.

He was updated on the situation on the front line, the army said, without mentioning the actual day of his visit.

Ukrainian troops have made only incremental gains since launching a counteroffensive in early June, and Putin has repeatedly claimed Ukraine has suffered heavy losses, without offering evidence.

Ukraine has committed thousands of troops on the front line in recent days, according to officials.

