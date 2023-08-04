Commercial Greenhouse Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2031

Our research study on the global Commercial Greenhouse market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Commercial Greenhouse market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global commercial greenhouse market size was US$ 31.1 billion in 2021. The global commercial greenhouse market is forecast to grow to US$ 85.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rapidly growing urbanization and low availability of arable land is the primary factor driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. Furthermore, changing weather conditions hamper the productivity of traditional farming. Thus, it will surge the adoption of commercial greenhouses during the study period.

The benefits of greenhouse farming practices, such as a safe environment, growth of healthy varieties, etc., need for less water, etc., will contribute to the growth of the global commercial greenhouse market during the study period. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the set-up may limit the growth of the commercial greenhouse market during the study period.

The rapidly growing global population and rising demand for high-quality products will also contribute to the growth of the global commercial greenhouse market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial greenhouse market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to the rising adoption of traditional techniques, such as insulated greenhouses, the use of hot water piping systems, etc., to develop a controlled environment within greenhouses. These techniques are widely used in the region to increase the temperature in greenhouses. Apart from that, farmers use conventional lighting technologies such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps to enhance the yield. However, the demand for automation technologies to enable plant growth all over the year is growing, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the commercial greenhouse market. Further, technology is rapidly becoming popular in the region, mainly in urban areas. Thus, the commercial greenhouse market will experience ample growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Dutch Greenhouses

• Richel Group SA

• Heliospectra AB

• Argus Control Systems Ltd.

• Hort Americas LLC

• Certhon

• Nexus Corporation

• Logiqs BV

• Rough Brothers Inc.

• Agra Tech Inc.

• Lumigrow Inc

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global commercial greenhouse market segmentation focuses on Equipment, Crop Type, Greenhouse, and Region.

By Equipment Type

• Heating Systems

• Cooling Systems

• Other Equipment Types

By Crop Type

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Flowers and Ornamentals

• Nursery Crops

• Other Crop Types

By Greenhouse Type

• Glass Greenhouses

• Plastic Greenhouse

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

