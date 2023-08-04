Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2031 with Top Countries Data

Our research study on the global Biodegradable Plastics market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Biodegradable Plastics market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global biodegradable plastics market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global biodegradable plastics market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Biodegradable plastics are expected to gain wide traction in the coming years due to rapidly growing concerns over pollution and plastic waste. Moreover, various sectors, such as automotive, have started adopting biodegradable plastic to cater to the demands of the public. Thus, it will drive the growth of biodegradable plastics during the study period.

Biodegradable plastic is expected to gain a vital place in the packaging industry as various companies such as Coca-Cola are focusing on sustainable solutions. Apart from that, other industries, such as personal care, medical & healthcare, and textile, are focusing on offering sustainable solutions. As a result, it will benefit the global biodegradable plastics industry during the forecast period.

Government initiatives and raising public awareness about the hazardous effects of plastics will also escalate the growth of biodegradable plastic during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Europe will hold the largest biodegradable plastics market over the forecast period due to stringent regulations in the region for plastic use. In addition, growing public awareness about plastic waste and a ban on single-use plastics will drive the demand for biodegradable plastics in the region.

The Asia-Pacific biodegradable plastics market is forecast to hold a significant share, owing to the rising disposable income, changing living standards and stringent government regulations. Further, the region also holds on the largest automotive industry, which will contribute to the growth of the biodegradable plastics market during the study period.

Further, the availability of raw materials at a low cost will be opportunistic for the industry players in the global biodegradable plastics market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• NatureWorks

• BASF

• Total Corbion PLA

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Biome Bioplastics

• Plantic Technologies

• Bio-On

• Danimer Scientific

• Novamont S.p. A

• Toray Industries

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global biodegradable plastics market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Based on the type:

• PLA

• Starch Blends

• PHA

• Biodegradable Polyesters

o PCL

o PBAT

o PBS

• Others

o Regenrative Cellulose

o Cellulose Derivative

Based on the end-use industry:

• Packaging

o Rigid Packaging

o Flexible Packaging

• Consumer Goods

o Electrical Appliances

o Domestic Appliances

o Others

• Textiles

o Medical & Healthcare Textile

o Personal care, clothes, and other textiles

• Agriculture & Horticulture

o Tapes & Mulch Films

o Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

