Animal Parasiticides Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031

The global Animal Parasiticides market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company's size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry's outlook for the forecast years.

The global Animal Parasiticides market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The global animal parasiticides market size was US$ 10261.1 million in 2021. The global animal parasiticides market is forecast to grow to US$ 32,491.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Animal parasiticides are chemical components that kill parasites, fungi, and bacteria present in livestock, pets, and other animals. These are primarily inert ingredients that are prepared in a formulation and contain one or more active ingredients. These parasiticides kill the infectious parasites, which may harm the health of an animal.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising awareness about the importance of animal parasiticides is driving the growth of the global animal parasiticides market. Further, the rapidly growing number of animal livestock in the evolving markets will contribute to the growth of the market during the study period.

The growing range of offerings and implementation of welfare acts will drive the animal parasiticides market forward. In addition to that, the rising adoption of animals like dogs and cats will also benefit the animal parasiticides market during the study period.

Growing per capita expenditure on animal welfare and healthcare products will escalate the market’s expansion. However, stringent regulations for animal parasiticide approval may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

The vital applications of animal parasiticides in food-producing activities will surge the growth of the animal parasiticides market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the animal parasiticides market due to upsurging demand for food obtained from animal sources. In addition, increasing awareness related to the benefits of animal parasiticides will boost the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific animal parasiticides market is forecast to record a significant growth rate due to growing awareness of animal health management and its benefits. In addition, the growing number of animals raising activities in developing countries like India and China will fuel the growth of the animal parasiticides market in the coming years.

Leading Players

• AB Vista Inc.

• Merck Animal Health

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International

• Bupo Animal Health

• Cargill Inc.

• Danisco A/S

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• Novus International Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global animal parasiticides market segmentation focuses on Product, Animal, End-Users, and Region.

By Product

• Ectoparasiticides

o Sprays

o Dips

o Collars

o Pour-on & Spot-on

o Ear Tags

o Others

• Endoparasiticides

o Injectable

o Orals

o Feed Additives

o Others

• Endectocides

By Animal Type

• Food-producing

• Companion

By End-users

• Veterinary Hospitals

On the basis of region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Animal Parasiticides Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Animal Parasiticides market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Animal Parasiticides Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Animal Parasiticides market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

