Agriculture Analytics Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023 – 2031

Our research study on the global Agriculture Analytics market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Agriculture Analytics market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global agriculture analytics market size was US$ 0.9 billion in 2021. The global agriculture analytics market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Urban farming is gaining significant traction due to the unavailability of efficient lands for farming practices. Thus, it is the primary factor driving the growth of the global agriculture analytics market. Further,

Growing climate changes will negatively affect agricultural production. Thus, it will surge the demand for urban agriculture. In addition to that, the rising global population will also contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, according to the United Nations forecasts, the world’s population count is expected to grow to nearly 9.7 billion by 2050. Thus, it will offer potential opportunities for the global agriculture analytics market.

The rising involvement of Big Data in farming to gain insights for better crop yield results will boost the growth of the agriculture analytics market. For example, AgroTools, a Brazilian company, is using the Google Cloud platform for analyzing massive databases of satellite images. Prominent technology providers like IBM are also boosting the growth of the agriculture analytics market. In addition to that, SmartRural, a European start-up, unveiled its location intelligence platform using IBM Cloud. More advancements in the industry will be opportunistic for the global agricultural analytics market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global agricultural analytics market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the presence of prominent countries like the United States and Canada. Furthermore, the presence of large farmhouses requiring the best agricultural equipment will benefit the agricultural analytics market. In addition, increasing advancements in digital agriculture practices will escalate the industry’s growth. Apart from that, cloud-based alternatives among farmers in the area will prompt the growth of the global agricultural analytics market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Deere & Company

• Taranis

• AgEagle

• Teejet Technologies

• The Climate Corporation

• Trimble

• AGCO Corporation

• AgJunction

• Raven Industries

• AG Leader

• Topcon Positioning Systems

• Descartes Labs

• ec2ce

• Prospera Technologies

• Autonomous Tractor Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global agricultural analytics market segmentation focuses on Components, Application Areas, Farm Size, Deployment Mode, and Region.

On the basis of component

• Solution

• Services

On the basis of application areas

• Farm analytics

• Livestock analytics

• Aquaculture analytics

• Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

On the basis of farm size

• Large Farms

• Small and Medium-Sized Farms

• On the basis of deployment modes

• Cloud

• On-premises

On the basis of region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

