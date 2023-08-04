Agricultural Microbials Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development, And Regional Analysis 2031

Our research study on the global Agricultural Microbials market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Agricultural Microbials market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global agricultural microbials market size was US$ 8.5 billion in 2021. The global agricultural microbials market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Microorganisms used in agriculture improve crop productivity and yield quality. These microorganisms are specifically regarded as agricultural microbial. Agriculture’s microbial play specific roles, making them suitable for use in a wide range of crops. Agricultural microorganisms are naturally occurring organisms such as bacteria that provide nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen to plants.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing need to feed an ever-increasing global population, combined with rising demand for sustainable farming practices and public concern about environmental safety, is one of the driving forces in the agricultural and microbial market.

Moreover, declining lands for farming practices will also drive the demand for the agricultural microbials market during the study period. Further, the discovery of biological alternatives to boost environmental production while reducing environmental pressure will also contribute to the agricultural microbials market growth.

Growing awareness about the importance of agricultural microbials, majorly for pest management practices, will drive the agricultural microbials market forward. In addition to that, rising consumer demand for organic food and rapidly growing use of organic farming will benefit the agricultural microbials market during the study period.

High cost and counterfeit products may limit the growth of the agricultural microbials market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the agricultural microbials market, owing to the rapidly rising organic agriculture sector. Furthermore, agricultural conversions from traditional to organic and research will upsurge the demand for effective agricultural microbials during the study period. The agricultural microbials market may also witness substantial growth opportunities due to growing awareness related to the environmental advantages of microbial solutions.

Leading Players

• Bayer CropScience

• Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd.

• Monsanto Company

• Corteva

• Syngenta AG

• Certis USA LLC

• Marrone Bio Innovations

• CHR. Hansen Holdings

• Isagro S.p.A

• UPL Corporation

• Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global agricultural microbials market segmentation focuses on Type, Crop Type, Function, Application, Formulation, and Region.

On the basis of type

• Bacterial ((Bacillus spp, Rhizobium spp, Enterobacteriaceae, Pasteuria, and Streptomyces)

• Fungi (Trichoderma spp, mycorrhizal fungi, and others including Penicillium, Aspergillus, and Lecanicillium)

• Viruses

• Protozoa

On the basis of crop type

• Cereals & grains

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Fruits & vegetables

• Other crop types (Turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, and forages)

On the basis of function

• Soil amendments (Biofertilizers and biostimulants)

• Crop protection

On the basis of mode of application

• Foliar spray

• Soil treatment

• Seed treatment

• Other modes of application

On the basis of formulation

• Dry (dry granules, water-dispersible granules, and wettable powders)

• Liquid (Emulsifiable concentrates, suspension concentrates, and soluble liquid concentrates)

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Agricultural Microbials Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Agricultural Microbials market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Agricultural Microbials Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Agricultural Microbials market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

