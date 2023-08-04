Environmental Testing Market Analysis And In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2031

Our research study on the global Environmental Testing market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Environmental Testing market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The global environmental testing market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global environmental testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Environmental testing is the process of conducting a series of tests on to support life on Earth. These tests help determine the suitability of resources in order to decline exploitation. Environmental testing procedures are mainly carried out to determine the number of pollutants in the natural environment and determine their effects on all living things.

Large-scale releases of artificial and natural waste chemicals are currently polluting the atmosphere and contributing to global warming. Maintaining adequate levels of all materials in the atmosphere is critical for a sustainable future. Large spills of hazardous materials can enter the soil and possibly groundwater, influencing the water supply. Tests are carried out in order to determine the impact. Once the impact has been determined, sanitation can begin to limit human exposure.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Environmental regulations, particularly those aimed at reducing airborne particulates, are highly beneficial for health. Environmental legislation has greatly improved the quality of air and water, particularly in areas that were previously polluted. Government organizations have enacted laws and regulations to test, inspect, and certify the environmental samples of state and manufacturing firms. Thus, such regulations will drive the growth of the global environmental testing market during the forecast period.

The rising level of pollution will also surge the demand for crucial steps in order to control the pollution. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the global environmental testing market.

The increasing implementation of new research methods in order to test the presence of pollutants in pesticide residues, heavy metals, and organic chemicals will boost the growth of the global environmental testing market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the environmental testing market due to the growing involvement of various environmental governance organizations. Furthermore, the introduction of various policies on environmental protection in the region will contribute to the growth of the market. Europe is expected to hold a significant share due to the presence of a large number of test labs and favorable government policies to control pollution in the region.

Leading Players

• ALS

• SGS SA (Switzerland)

• Eurofins (Luxembourg)

• Intertek (UK)

• Bureau Veritas (France)

• TÜV SÜD (Germany)

• Asure Quality (New Zealand)

• Merieux (US)

• Microbac (US)

• R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand)

• Symbio (Australia)

• Alex Stewart (UK)

• EMSL Analytical Services (US)

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global environmental testing market segmentation focuses on Technology, Sample, Target, and Region.

By Technology

• Conventional

• Rapid

• Kits

• Spectrometry

• Chromatography

• PCR

• Immunoassay

• Near-Infrared (NIR) technology

By Sample

• Wastewater/effluent

• Soil

• Water

• Air

• Others (building material, chemicals, and fuel/oil testing)

By Targets Tested

• Microbial contamination

• Organic compounds

• Heavy metals

• Residues

• Solids

By End-User

• Agriculture & irrigation sector

• Government institutes and R&D laboratories

• Industrial product manufacturers

• Forestry & Geology

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Environmental Testing Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Environmental Testing market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Environmental Testing Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Environmental Testing market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

