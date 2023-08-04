Electronic Cigarette Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Electronic Cigarette market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Electronic Cigarette market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global electronic cigarette market size was US$ 21.1 billion in 2021. The global electronic cigarette market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A battery, an atomizer, and an inhaler, together make up an electronic cigarette, which simulates tobacco smoking without the usage of actual tobacco. The device is filled with a nicotine-containing or nicotine-free liquid that is heated and converted to vapor before inhalation, making it less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growth of the e-cigarette market is attributed to the growing awareness related to the benefits of e-cigarettes among smokers. In addition, the availability of e-cigarettes on e-commerce platforms will also contribute to the growth of the global electronic cigarette market.

The introduction of various types of flavored e-cigarettes will also gain traction during the forecast period. Apart from that, the fact that electronic cigarettes are tobacco free and help smokers quit smoking will contribute to the growth of the global electronic cigarette market.

Many e-cigarette companies built their outlets and stores to offer e-cigarettes to consumers. The growing number of dedicated shops and outlets offering electronic cigarettes will escalate the growth of the global market. On the contrary, stringent rules and regulations associated with the use of electronic cigarettes may limit the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the electronic cigarette market due to the rising trend of vaping in the region. Further, the high visibility of electronic cigarettes and the rising awareness of the health risks associated with tobacco smoking will contribute to the growth of the electronic cigarette market. The market may witness potential growth opportunities due to the rising adoption of advanced technology in the region.

Leading Players

• Japan Tobacco, Inc.

• Kimree

• MCIG Inc.

• Nicotek LLC

• Njoy Inc

• Philip Morris International

• Reynolds American Inc.

• TruVape

• Vaporcorp

• VMR Product

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global electronic cigarette market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

• Disposable

• Rechargeable

• Modular Devices

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

