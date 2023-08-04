Construction Sealants Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031 Report

Our research study on the global Construction Sealants market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global construction sealants market size was US$ 9.5 billion in 2021. The global construction sealants market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A sealant is a compound that prevents fluids and other substances from passing through a surface. Sealants, often known as caulking in the construction industry, are used to cover gaps between places that are too small for other materials such as timber, mortar, and concrete to fit through. Construction sealants also operate as a fire-stopping component by blocking the flow of air, dust, and insects. Construction sealants defend against environmental hazards, leakage, and seepage while also improving performance and durability.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing global population and rising number of projects aimed at the construction of residential and commercial buildings will fuel the growth of the global construction sealants market. The market is also driven by rising infrastructural development and increasing government initiatives for the same. Construction sealants find applications in the glazing, flooring & joining, and sanitary & kitchen activities, which will drive the demand for the construction sealants market during the study period.

The benefits of construction sealants, such as long-lasting bonds and rapid adhesion properties, will contribute to the growth of the construction sealants market. Apart from that, the extensive utilization of sealants in anchoring application, ductwork, and structural glazing will also be opportunistic for the market during the study period.

Rising disposable income and changing living standards of people will drive the demand for renovation and maintenance. Therefore, it will escalate the number of construction projects, propelling the construction sealants market forward. On the contrary, environmental regulation associated with the use of construction sealants may limit the growth of the construction sealants market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific construction sealants market will grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to the growing range of projects related to constriction. Further, rising government investments in infrastructural development will contribute to the growth of the construction sealants market during the study period. The construction sealants market may also witness significant growth opportunities due to growing industrialization in the region.

Leading Players

• Sika AG

• 3M

• BASF SE

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Cytec Solvay Group

• General Electric Company

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Arkema Group

• Master Bond Inc.

• DAP Products Inc

• Henkel

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global construction sealants market segmentation focuses on Resin Type, Technology, Function, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Resin Type

• Silicone

• Polyurethanes

• Polysulfide

• Others

By Technology

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Reactive

• Others

By Function

• Bonding

• Protection

• Insulation

• Soundproofing

• Cable Management

• Others

By Application

• Glazing

• Weatherproofing

• Flooring & Joining

• Sanitary & Kitchen

• Others

By End-User

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Construction Sealants Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Construction Sealants market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Construction Sealants Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Construction Sealants market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

