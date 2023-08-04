AI in Construction Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Regions, Types and Applications 2023-2031

Our research study on the global AI in Construction market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global AI in Construction market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global AI in construction market size was US$ 561.1 million in 2021. The global AI in construction market is forecast to grow to US$ 2515.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of AI in construction will primarily drive the growth of the global AI in construction market. Designers, engineers, and architects devote a significant amount of time to building design on a regular basis. It takes a long time to generate design variations and verify architectural statics. However, an AI-based system with access to a database of many already built building plans can produce alternative designs. Designers and engineers may easily enter design objectives, as well as criteria such as spatial specs, efficiency, materials, financial limits, and more, into generative design software. The program also investigates all conceivable permutations of a solution, producing alternate designs that meet all of the previously stated requirements. Thus, such advancements and ease will drive the growth of AI in the construction market during the forecast period.

The fact that AI in construction prevents users from cost overruns will also escalate the growth of the market. Further, a growing number of construction projects will drive the demand for AI in construction during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share of AI in construction market. The growth of the market is attributed to the changing political scenario, of the U.S. In addition to that, severe labor shortage and growing government investments in construction activities will fuel the growth of the global AI in construction market. Further, the fact that the demand for advanced technology is increasing in the region, will contribute to the growth of AI in construction market. Moreover, AI in construction help tackles various hurdles associated with cost and design, which in turn will boost the growth of AI in the construction market.

Leading Players

• IBM Corporation

• Dassault Systems SE

• Building System Planning Inc.

• Doxel Inc.

• Autodesk Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Volvo AB

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Smartvid.io Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global AI in the construction market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Deployment, and Region.

By Technology

• Machine Learning & Deep Learning

• Normal Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

• Project Management

• Risk Management

• Field Management

• Supply Chain Management

• Schedule Management

• Others

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global AI in Construction Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global AI in Construction market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global AI in Construction Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global AI in Construction market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

