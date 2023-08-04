3D Printing Metals Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, And Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2031

Our research study on the global 3D Printing Metals market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global 3D Printing Metals market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global 3D printing metals market size was US$ 0.7 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing metals market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a revolutionary method of constructing a three-dimensional object by layering layers of printing material. This toolless process aids in the production of fully dense metallic parts with great precision in less time. Titanium alloys, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, and copper are among the metals utilized in 3D printing.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

3D printing metals are widely used in the aerospace sector to manufacture lightweight aircraft. Moreover, growing spending by governments to strengthen the aerospace and defense sector will drive the growth of the global 3D printing metals market.

In the metal manufacturing industry, the introduction of 3D printing metals has set a new norm. Metal 3D printing is gaining traction due to its ability to create materials with complex geometries and a unique mix of physical and chemical properties. They have good ductility and heat resistance, and are light in weight. On the contrary, the high cost associated with 3D printing metals may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific 3D printing metals market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to growing investments in the construction, automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. Furthermore, the rapidly rising manufacturing industry and the presence of significant market players in the region will contribute to the growth of the global 3D printing metals market.

Leading Players

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Arcam AB,

• MaterialiseNV,

• ExOne GmbH,

• Hoganas AB,

• Renishaw Plc,

• Equispheres,

• Carpenter Technology Corporation,

• Sandvik AB.

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Voxeljet AG

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global 3D printing metals market segmentation focuses on Form, Technology, Metal Type, End-Use, and Region.

By form, the 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

• Powder

• Filament

By technology, the 3D printing metal market is segmented as follows:

• Powder Bed Fusion

• Directed Energy Deposition

• Binder Jetting

• Metal Extrusion

• Others (Digital Light Projector, Multi-jet Fusion, and Material Jetting)

By metal type, the 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

• Titanium

• Nickel

• Stainless Steel

• Aluminum

• Others (Cobalt-chrome, Copper, Silver, Gold, and Bronze)

By end-use industry, the 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Medical & Dental

• Others (Marine, Art & Sculpture, Jewelry, and Architecture)

By region, the 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global 3D Printing Metals Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global 3D Printing Metals market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global 3D Printing Metals Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global 3D Printing Metals market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

