Malic Acid Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2023-2031

The global malic acid market size was US$ 0.17 billion in 2021. The global malic acid market is forecast to grow to US$ 0.30 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Malic acid, with the chemical formula C4H6O5, is a dicarboxylic acid produced by all living organisms. It can be found in practically all fruits, including apples, apricots, blackberries, grapes, peaches, plums, pears, strawberries, and mangoes. Malic acid aids in detoxification, energy production, and the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) as well as improving general muscle performance. It’s commonly utilized in the food processing business since it extends the shelf life of packaged foods and baked goods.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of malic acid in the production of bakery products, desserts, frozen food, fruit juices, sports beverages, etc., will primarily drive the growth of the global malic acid market during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization will also drive the demand for malic acid in the coming years. In addition to that, the rapidly growing food and beverage industry and increasing range of innovations will also upsurge the demand for malic acid during the forecast period.

The rising population and their increasing food demands will contribute to the growth of the malic acid market. On the contrary, side effects associated with malic acid may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific malic acid market is forecast to register a substantial growth rate, owing to the growing regional population and their rising food demands. In addition to that, the availability of a wide range of beverages and confectionery products will contribute to the growth of the malic acid market. China is expected to have a strong foothold in the malic acid market due to the growing demand for food additives in the region.

Leading Players

• Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

• Fuso Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Isegen; Miles Chemical

• Qiaoyou Chemical

• Thirumalai Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Prinova

• Sealong Biotechnology

• Yongsan Chemicals

• Polynt;

• Wego Chemicals & Minerals Corp.

• Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview

The global malic acid market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.

By Type

• L-malic acid

• D-malic acid

• DL-malic acid

By End-Use

• Beverages

• Confectionery & Food

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Malic Acid Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Malic Acid market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Malic Acid Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Malic Acid market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

